Security News

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 10 students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, were in the early hours of Thursday, kidnapped by bandits in the Gandu community located about two kilometres away from the institution.

According to reports, the gunmen stormed students’ off campus settlement in Gandu opposite the institution’s permanent site at about 2am and kidnapped the students.

It would be noted that in recent time, there had been frequent abductions of students of the university.

When contacted, the state Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the details of the kidnap were still sketchy.

“This kidnapping details are sketchy.

The command has tried to get facts and identity of the victims but to no avail, thus we are finding it difficult to authenticate,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

