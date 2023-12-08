Menu
FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists to be conscious of their safety and other road users to avoid crashes before, during and after the yuletide.

Mr Bassey Eshiet, the Sector Commander, made the appeal while speaking with the Newsmen on Friday in Asaba.

He urged motorists, pedestrians and everyone to recognise that safe practices on the road were everyone’s business.

“We urge everybody to do all they could to keep safe; when you are driving you should know that you are the only sane person on the road, and therefore you need to also behave as one by being safety conscious.

“Do not allow your safety to depend on the other road users but make sure that you take care of yourself, keep a good distance between the vehicle that is ahead of you.

“Do not follow vehicles so closely that in the event of any stoppage you will not be able to avert a crash, ensure that your tires are good, all worn out tires should be discarded at a time like this.

“People travelling from far places to another, we advise them to plan their journey; check if you are fit for the journey and if you are not fit please rest.

“Take the necessary medication until you are fit for the journey, if you are emotionally disturbed do not drive and if you can trek don’t drive, it will go a long way in helping us,” he said.

The sector commander said that officers and men would be deployed to major roads and highways in the area this yuletide to ensure that motorists obeyed road traffic rules and regulations.

“For this period there will be massive deployment of officers to the Niger bridge for this season, just as we usually do every season but we are going to increase the number of personnel we are deploying.

“From Asaba Airport to the Niger bridge, we are going to have camps at strategic places where our men coming from different command can camp, to join forces together.

“Commuters will not have to cry on the road this festive season; we want commuters to enjoy their ride to their destination peacefully.

“We are putting our toying trucks on stand by to be able to remove obstructions from the road; our ambulances are fully functional in the event of any crash.

“We will be deploying about seven patrol vehicles in Asaba alone for this season,” he said. NAN

