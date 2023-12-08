Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker dies at 51 after years-long anorexia battle

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American actor, Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife Keisha Nash Whitaker has died at the age of 51, following a battle with anorexia.

The former couple’s daughter True Whitaker, 25, confirmed the tragic news via her Instagram account, calling her ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’ in a heartbreaking post, but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

It was gathered that Nash-Whitaker died earlier this week after being in and out of hospital for the past few months with intestinal problems, following a years-long battle with anorexia.

‘Keisha battled anorexia for years,’ says a source. Forrest stayed by her side during those difficult times, but the following year he filed for divorce in 2015.

Whitaker, 62, and Nash-Whitaker were married in 1996 and share two daughters, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25. ‘They remained friends and their divorce was amicable, but because Whitaker said his wife was, ‘kind, funny bright and outgoing, as well as a good mother to their children, there was no need to not remain friendly.’

True’s emotional post read:

”Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,’ True posted to her account over a photo of her mother. ‘The most beautiful woman in the world… thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.

Whitaker’s wife sparked concern back in 2014 after she was seen displaying her thin figure while at the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards with her husband.

According to RadarOnline.com, Keisha was estimated at the time to have lost around 35lbs (two and a half stone) over the last few years. (www.naija247news.com).