Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

FCTA, World Bank target 12,283 farmers for Fadama CARES grants

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the World Bank said they will provide grants to 12,283 farmers, under the FCT Fadama Covid -19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (FCT CARES) Programme.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud said this on Thursday in Gwagwalada at the commencement of disbursement of grant to beneficiaries of the third batch of FCT Fadama CARES.

She said the target of the FCTA and the World Bank was also to upgrade 17 wet markets across the FCT.

Mahmoud said the disbursement was for the 2023/2024 dry season farming, adding that the FCTA had supported the attainment of food and nutritional security in the territory.

She said FCT CARES Programme was a World Bank support targeted at recovery activities of existing, and emerging vulnerable and poor households that had been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The minister of state said the objective of the FCT CARES programme was to increase food security and safe functioning of the food supply chain in the FCT.

“It is gratifying to note that the FCTA has allocated 4.5 million dollars to the FCT Fadama CARES Programme to implement three Disbursement Linked Indicators.

“This amount is out of a total allocation of 15 million dollars made available to the FCTA by the World Bank for the implementation of the FCT CARES programme.

“Sequel to this, the FCTA and World Bank had set a target for the FCT Fadama CARES programme to provide grants support to 12,283 farmers and upgrade 17 Wet Markets in the FCT,” he said.

Mahmoud said the grants being provided to the beneficiaries cut across several agricultural value chains, crops, Livestock, aquaculture production as well as small scale processing and value addition.

Mr Lawan Geidam, the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCTA, said 3,707 poor and vulnerable individuals would benefit from the third batch of disbursement.

He said the beneficiaries were drawn from 39 Farmers Community Association across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Geidam said the 4,233 farmers that benefited from the first and second batch of the programme, were drawn from 64 farmers’ community associations across the FCT.

According to him, with the third batch disbursement, a total of 7,940 farmers had benefited from the programme in the FCT.

Geidam said the items to be distributed are fertilisers, seeds and agrochemicals, sprayers and personal protective equipment for crop farmers, day old chicks and feeds for poultry farmers.

He said others are juveniles and feed for fish farmers, goats for Livestock farmers and grinding machines for women processors. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pastor Blessed Praises Wife And Singer, Mercy Chinwo As He Unveils Son’s Name
Next article
FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 10 students of the...

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the...

FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Sector Command of...

Pastor Blessed Praises Wife And Singer, Mercy Chinwo As He Unveils Son’s Name

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 8,2023. Pastor Blessed, the founder of Water Brooks Church...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Kidnap Ten Nasarawa University Students

Security News 0
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 10 students of the...

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

Law and Order 0
Dec 8,2023. According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the...

FRSC counsels motorists on safety to avoid crashes during the yuletide

Security News 0
December 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Sector Command of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com