Politics & Govt News

FCT Minister, Wike Asks People To Stop Lying Over Construction Of Vice President’s Lodge

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 8,2023.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has cleared the air on the construction of the Vice President’s Lodge.

Wike gave his reaction while flagging off the resurfacing and rehabilitation of existing roads in the Asokoro District of the FCT.

The construction of the VP residence has been a subject of controversy, but the Minister clarified that the contract was awarded in 2010 by the Federal Government to Julius Berger, at the cost of N7 billion, adding that the project was abandoned for 13 years.

According to Wike, the FCT Administration, as a responsible government, was duty bound to complete the project to avoid the wastage of taxpayers’ money.

“People should not be sentimental and tell lies. We did not award that contract.

“All we are merely doing, because of our policy of not leaving other projects to be abandoned, we felt we should continue with those projects”, he said.

He called for the support of FCT residents for the policies and programmes of the government.(www.naija247news.com)

Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N192bn, ASI Decline by 0.49%
Naira appreciates by 12.83% to close higher at N843.07/$1 in official market
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

