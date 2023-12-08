Menu
Ex-CBN Gov. Lamido Sanusi Seeks NNPC Audit, Says President Shouldn’t Be Petroleum Minister

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 8,2023.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has called for a proper audit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Sanusi made this known while delivering his remarks at The Bank Directors Summit holding at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

He also pointed out that the President should not be the Minister of Petroleum.

In August, about three months after his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu split the Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the appointment of Ekperipe Ekpo as Minister of State, Gas Resources; and Heineken Lokpobiri as Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

However, Tinubu, following in the footsteps of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, kept the position of the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources to himself, a move Sanusi said is not ideal.

Sanusi, who was CBN governor from June 2009 to February 2014, said the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) must remain until banks get together and pay up what they owe the system.

He also maintained that the banking sector must shore up its trust deficit in the eyes of the public and that there is no need to amend the CBN Act to keep the apex bank free of political influences.

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

