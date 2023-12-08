Menu
News Analysis

Dangote’s Refinery To Produce Diesel, Aviation Fuel, and LPG Production

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Dangote Oil Refining Company has announced that its facility is anticipating the second shipment of crude oil barrels within three weeks following the reception of its inaugural one million barrels last Friday. The STASCO vessel delivered the cargo to the refinery’s single-point mooring, where it was discharged into the crude oil processing unit from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited, marking a crucial milestone for the company’s 650,000 b/d refinery.

According to SP Global, citing market sources and tanker tracking data, the first crude feedstock for Dangote’s refinery has arrived in the country, signaling the imminent commencement of fuel production at the $19 billion facility after facing significant delays. The OTIS tanker transported a 950,000-barrel cargo of Agbami crude on December 6, discharging it at the refinery’s terminal on Thursday.

Aliko Dangote, the chairman of Dangote Group, affirmed that the plant would initiate production with 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude. The company disclosed that the initial one million barrels, constituting the first phase of the six million barrels slated for the refinery from various suppliers, will support the initial processing capacity of 350,000 bpd at the facility.

The company further stated that the next four cargoes, to be provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), are scheduled to arrive in two or three weeks. The final cargo of the six, completing the supply chain, will be furnished by ExxonMobil. This supply sequence is expected to facilitate the initial operations of the refinery, leading to the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG, followed by the production of Premium Motor Spirit.

The refinery’s statement emphasized the pivotal role of this development in addressing fuel supply challenges not only in Nigeria but also in other West African countries.

