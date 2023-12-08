Body of young Abuja business woman found in her apartment

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The decomposing body of a young woman identified as Fecit Faith Banfa, has been discovered in her residence in Abuja.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, after neighbours forced the door open following an unpleasant stench that was oozing from her apartment.

Details surrounding her death are still sketchy but some sources claimed the Plateau-born businesswoman was poisoned.

Banfa, the owner of a luxury spa and boutique was found dead several days after her friends tried reaching her on phone unsuccessfully.

Sources claimed a bottle of soft drink was found beside her decomposed body.

Banfa is said to be the only child of her late parents and had celebrated her birthday late last month.

Her body has been deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, friends and acquaintances have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

“Hmm Fecit Faith Banfa my dearest childhood friend and sister. I took my time to be sure if is true you’re no more not but I still can’t comprehend anything for days now, after all we discussed and how we’ll be meeting after so many years this Christmas to discuss business? Death,you cheated me on this special being again!!!? You live on in my heart my friend,” Nanyil Wyep wrote. (www.naija247news.com).