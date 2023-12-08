Menu
Bandits kill soldier, abduct three family members and 8 others in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have killed a soldier and kidnapped three of his family members alongside eight others at Anguwar Tudu in Azzara village, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the village, Danjuma Saleh, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Thursday, December 7, said the bandits wielding AK-47 rifles and riding motorcycles invaded the community last Saturday, around 11pm.

He said the bandits first attacked the house of one Alhaji Shafiu and abducted him alongside his wife and a child, even though he said the bandits later freed the woman but went away with her husband

Saleh said the deceased soldier came from Minna, Niger State, to visit his relatives at the village when the bandits struck

“The bandits’ leader opened fire and killed the soldier after they tried to whisk him away alongside the others, as the soldier refused to cooperate with them,” he said.

According to him, the remains of the deceased were later conveyed to Minna after police were invited to the scene. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

