Law and Order

Appeal Court Judge, Ikyegh Who Granted Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Access To Election Materials Is Dead

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 8,2023.

According to the WHISTLER, a registrar of the Court of Appeal, Josephine J. Ekperobe, confirmed Ikyegh’s demise.

Ekperobe stated, “A deeply painful loss. May his beloved soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Recall that Ikyegh led the panel that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant access to the legal teams of President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Ikyegh graduated from the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, in 1980.

He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Benue State on March 27, 1991, before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on July 16, 2010.

In 2019, Ikyegh was part of the 5-man panel that presided over the presidential election petition between Atiku Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

