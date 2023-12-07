Your message to the world by Oladapo Akande

We have all been called upon to impact this world in different ways and we all have a unique message. Not all enjoy the privilege of having a platform like this to convey their message and to be honest, not all need it. Some can vocalize their message whereas others

We have all been called upon to impact this world in different ways and we all have a unique message. Not all enjoy the privilege of having a platform like this to convey their message and to be honest, not all need it. Some can vocalize their message whereas others convey their message even more audibly by the way they live their lives. Our message is that thing that faithfully represents us. That is where our true worth lies. It’s not how much we have in the bank or how many cars we have. Money can be a true blessing to you and others while here on earth but it’s your message that will continue to endure from one generation to the next. Money made or inherited can evaporate before your very eyes.

Take it from me, I’ve been there. By positively influencing others through your life and what it represents, you stand to transform the lives of those you cannot possibly live long enough to meet. Your impact will continue to reverberate long after you depart this planet. No two people can have exactly the same gift even if you have similar strengths. Your peculiar background, upbringing, experiences, environment, age, religion and so many other variables are what make you a unique and an inimitable gift to the world. That is your gift.

And I daresay, no one can deliver your message quite like you can as it’s a product of your soul, your essence, your very being.

Have you ever stopped to consider why Chelsea suddenly became the team to support in Nigeria a few years ago? I for one don’t believe it was just because of Mikel Obi. Do you not remember seeing the Chelsea stickers with Billionaire’s Club boldly inscribed on them, proudly plastered on half of the danfos and keke Marwas plying Lagos roads? Why do you think the songs of some popular artists are so popular even though all they sing about is dollars, Roll Royce’s, and Gucci shoes in a country dubbed the world’s poverty capital a few years ago and is even poorer now? Either from ignorance or a little desperation to belong, many proudly wear their “Gussi” T-shirts instead of the Gucci original. I believe the term we’re looking for is aspirational. And there’s nothing wrong with that. For the average Nigerian, the five or so minutes that the song plays for, provides a welcome opportunity to escape his harsh reality. He can smell and feel the beautiful leather upholstery of the Phantom Rolls Royce he’s driving. He waves to those admiring chicks as his wonder on wheels glides past.

For that blissful moment, the focus of that song is all about him. By association, he too is a proud member of the billionaire’s club. And as I said, there is absolutely nothing wrong with being aspirational. But there is a condition. Keep in mind that you must be willing to pay a price if you’re serious about it becoming your reality. As Gandhi said in his 7 Social Sins, religion without sacrifice is an aberration. Therefore, any religion that preaches that the only sacrifice you need to make to succeed is the spiritual one is a false religion. Fasting, praying and attending vigils alone can never place you on the path to success. Sacrifice must also take the form of discipline, focus, diligence, and the pursuit of excellence in whatever you do, your occupation, your profession. Short of this, all the fasting in the world – no matter how many Bentleys you count in your favourite artists’ song – will only land you in excruciating poverty.

Despite the harsh realities that stare one in the face every day, when it comes to “making it” Nigerians are probably the most hopeful people in the world. If only this same hope could transcend into believing we have the power in our hands to change the political landscape, by being more proactive politically and insisting on the right things being done.

