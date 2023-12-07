Menu
USAID to increase funding for ‘investigative journalism’ in South Africa

By: Naija247news

Date:

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is planning to finance investigative journalism in South Africa, providing up to $8 million in funding over five years.

However, a political scientist has expressed concern that Washington could use the program to promote a pro-American agenda and combat the influence of China and Russia on the continent.

The funding program will cover Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa, it was announced earlier this month.

The program is officially aimed at improving the capability of media representatives to inform communities about crime and corruption at local, regional, and global levels.

“The purpose of the Southern Africa Regional Investigative Journalism Activity is to strengthen the capacity and collaboration among Southern African investigative journalists, editors and their newsrooms to produce investigative reports of local, regional, and global importance on crime and corruption, including its transnational dimensions,” according to a USAID document.

