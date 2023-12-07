Menu
Security News

Unknown Gunmen Kills 33 in Taraba villages

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least 33 persons, including herders and farmers, have been reportedly killed in attacks on three villages in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to Daily Trust, 21 persons were killed in Garbatau village, 10 in Ganfeto, and two in Hawan mata, all in the same local government.

It was not immediately clear the reasons for the attacks, which residents said started on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

It was gathered that the attacks forced hundreds of residents, including herders, to flee with their cattle to neighbouring Adamawa State.

Many cows were also said to have been rustled and more than thirty motorcycles belonging to those killed were carted away.

Recall that last week, bandits killed 18 hunters in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

