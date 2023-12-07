Menu
Two more abducted prospective corps members regain freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it has again secured the release of two females among the prospective Corps members who were kidnapped in Zamfara State.

Recall that eight prospective corps members were kidnapped on their way to the orientation camp in Sokoto State in August 2023.

The Nigerian Army recently secured the release of a male and a female abductees.

The scheme confirmed the latest development in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr. Eddy Megwa in Abuja on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

“The National Youth Service Corps has again secured the release of two females among the abducted Prospective Corps Members who were kidnapped in Zamfara on their way to the Orientation Camp in Sokoto,” the statement read.

“It would be recalled that the Nigerian Army recently secured the release of a male and a female abductee, while efforts are seriously on-going to ensure the safe release of the remaining four Prospective Corps Members.

“The NYSC’s Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed reassured members of the public, especially parents of the remaining four abductees, that the scheme in conjunction with the security agencies would explore every available strategy to ensure they are released unhurt and reunite with their families.

“Management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support being received from the Nigerian Army in its concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted Prospective Corps Members. The Scheme will always remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.” (www.naija247news.com).

