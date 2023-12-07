Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

December 7, 2023.

The NGX posted a very impressive one day return as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.78% to close at 71,808.64 points.

Equities gained N472 billion as the market capitalization closed at N39.295 billion. A significant event in the market was FBN Holdings gaining 9.91% to close at N29.40, thus inducting the bank into the N1 trillion market cap club, as its market cap crossed into N1.055 trillion.

There was a 59.15% surge in trading volume to 690.011 million units, compared to yesterday’s 433.568 million units. There was a surge in trading value to N12.1 billion against yesterday’s N11.1 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 71,808.64 points

% Day Change: +0.78%

Day’s Lowest: 71,242.31 points

Day’s Highest: 71,866.37 points

% YTD: +40.11%

Market Cap: N39.29 trillion

Volume Traded: 690.01 million

Value: N12.1 billion

Deals: 8,412

Top Gainers

THOMASWY: +9.92% to close at N3.32

FBNH: +9.91% to close at N29.40

MULTIVERSE: +9.90% to close at N0.70

ETI: +9.88% to close at N18.90

INFINITY: +9.70% to close at N1.47

Top Losers

MANSARD: -9.69% to close at N4.10

GUINEAINS: -9.68% to close at N0.28

OANDO: -9.13% to close at N10.45

OMATEK: -8.14% to close at N0.79

UNIVINSURE: -7.41% to close at N0.25

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, GTCO (+0.51%) led with 76.70 million units, followed by UBA (+3.29%) with 74.57 million units, FIDELITYBK (+2.81%) with 65.63 million units, ACCESSCORP (+9.04%) with 64.18 million units, and UNIVINSURE (-7.41%) to close at 47.13 million units.

Concerning value, GTCO (+0.51%) also led with N 3.04 billion, followed by UBA (+3.29%) with N1.66 billion, ZENITHBANK (+3.44%) with N1.37 billion, ACCESSCORP (+9.04%) with N1.34 billion, and MTNN (+0.25%) with N938.9 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

There was a new entrant into the SWOOT category as FBNH closed with a market cap of N1.055 trillion. For other members of the category, trading was bullish as ZENITHBANK (+3.44%), GTCO (+0.51%), and MTNN (+0.25%) all recorded price gains.

Other members of the category (AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT) all recorded no price changes.

Trading was also bullish for tier-1 banks as FBNH and ACCESSCORP recorded above 9% gains, posting 9.91% and 9.04% gains respectively. ZENITHBANK (+3.44%), GTCO (+0.51%), and UBA (+3.29%) also recorded gains.(www.naija247news.com).