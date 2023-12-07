Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

State House Budgets N9.5bn For Tyres Of Bullet-proof Cars, SUVs, Others

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The State House has allocated N9.5 billion for the acquisition of tires for bulletproof vehicles, Sport Utility Vehicles, operational vehicles, plain cars, and the construction of an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

Out of the sum, N2bn was earmarked for the replacement of SUV vehicles, N4 bn for the purchase of State House operational vehicles, N351m for the purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, jeeps, ambulances and N3.5bn for the construction of office complex for SAs and SSAs.

The details are contained in the 2024 Appropriation Bill released by the Budget Office of the Federation on Wednesday.

Naija247News reports that the budget was presented by President Bola Tinubu to a joint session of the National Assembly on November 29.

Tinubu had christened the appropriation bill the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope.’

Naija247News reports that the Tinubu-led administration has continued to come under fire following what experts have tagged as “frivolous spending” by the political class amidst the hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the proposed 2024 Appropriation Bill under review by the National Assembly has an allocation of N15.961 billion for international and domestic travel expenses for Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides.

Tinubu’s travel budget amounts to N7.630bn, predominantly earmarked for foreign trips with N6.992bn designated for international travels and N638.535m set aside for domestic travel.

Shettima’s travel allowance is proposed at N1.847bn, split between N1.229bn for foreign trips and N618.399m for local travels.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Missing Niger lady found in orphanage
Next article
Nollywood actress, Toni Tones raises alarm over her ‘missing’ assistant
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. However, a source at the tribunal said that...

Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NGX posted a very impressive...

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman...

Naira depreciates by 15.19% to close at N951.22 in the official market.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian naira on Wednesday 6...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 7,2023. However, a source at the tribunal said that...

Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NGX posted a very impressive...

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 7,2023. Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com