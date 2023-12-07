Menu
Politics & Govt News

Prisoners from Foreign lands are working at Construction sites in Nigeria – Senate panel

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 7,2023.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that prisoners from foreign countries are being ferried into Nigeria to work at construction sites.

He made the claim when the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committees on Interior for a budget defence session on Wednesday, December 6.

Your ministry needs to regulate the issuance of the quotas very well as I have it on good authority that prisoners from foreign lands are working in Nigeria as construction workers,” Oshiomhole told the minister.

He said though it was heartwarming that the ministry surpassed its revenue targets on the issuance of expatriate quotas, the policy was giving room for expatriates to steal jobs meant for Nigerians in Nigeria.

Many non-Nigerians are in the country, some of them live inside containers. They were being paid according to their country’s minimum wage by the construction industry that brought them. I don’t want to mention the companies’ names, but if I’m provoked, I’ll mention them.”

Responding, Tunji-Ojo said his ministry had already come up with the Expatriate Employee Network aimed at safeguarding jobs meant for Nigerians from being stolen by expatriates.

 

 

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons
