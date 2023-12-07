Nollywood actress, Toni Tones raises alarm over her ‘missing’ assistant

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye, popularly known as Toni Tones, has raised the alarm over the whereabouts of her personal assistant.

According to the media personality, her assistant left Lekki at 7am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, to meet her on set in Surulere but never showed up and her phone was switched off.

"My assistant left Lekki this morning at 7am to meet me on set at Surulere. She hasn't shown up, her phone is off and says "This item has been disconnected." And she's not someone just goes MIA at all I'm so worried guys, Anyone have any advice on what I can do to find her?