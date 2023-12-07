Menu
Diplomacy

Nigeria’s forever religious war seen as market for India’s defense industry

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In the backdrop of Nigeria’s perpetual religious conflicts, discussions are underway with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. for the export of Tejas fighter jets. Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, seeks to substantially boost the nation’s overseas defense sales. C. B. Ananthakrishnan, chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics, reports progressing talks with Nigeria, the Philippines, and Argentina, while Egypt’s interest is in the early stages.

Hindustan Aeronautics faces challenges in navigating Argentina’s legal restrictions on British-made components, highlighting efforts to find a resolution. Despite fighter jet exports constituting a mere 1% of revenues, the company witnesses a surge in substantial orders from the Indian defense forces. Expanding its global footprint, Hindustan Aeronautics is establishing offices in foreign markets. Significantly, the company actively collaborates with the Nigerian Army Aviation and the Argentine Air Force, offering training and spares to enhance export potential, as detailed in its latest annual report.

Modi’s vision to position India as a major defense manufacturer aligns with the ambitious target of achieving $5 billion in annual exports by the financial year ending March 2025, against the backdrop of Nigeria’s enduring religious conflicts.

Gbenga Samson
