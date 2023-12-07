Menu
Bilateral Ties

Nigeria and Benin Republic Pledge Cooperation As Tinubu Meets Talon

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu emphasized the crucial need for cooperation in achieving economic prosperity in West Africa during his meeting with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic. Identifying the lack of synergy between Nigeria and Benin Republic as a hindrance to mutual development, Tinubu likened the two nations to conjoined twins, stressing the necessity for common economic principles and priorities.

Addressing President Talon at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu expressed support for the economic program developed through inter-ministerial collaboration. He pledged to bolster private sector interests to foster prosperity in both countries, commending Talon’s urgency and quality leadership.

President Talon sought support for enhancing trade relations, emphasizing the significance of free movement of people and goods between Benin Republic and Nigeria. He outlined Benin’s national development plan, focusing on increased integration with Nigeria in trade. Talon acknowledged signed agreements for integration but highlighted the need for implementation.

At the ECOWAS Summit, Talon advocated for swift action to realize free movement and integration in alignment with the AfCFTA at the continental level. Proposing the revision of the investment program to consider all factors of the Nigerian economy, Talon suggested the establishment of an inter-ministerial technical committee to prepare a draft document for legislatures. He expressed readiness to sign an executive order for the council’s appointment, addressing bilateral difficulties, particularly smuggling, and committing to coordinated efforts for shared economic interests.

In conclusion, both leaders expressed a shared commitment to making history together in fostering mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
December 6, 2023

