Naira depreciates by 15.19% to close at N951.22 in the official market.

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira on Wednesday 6 December, hit a fresh record low , closing at N951.22 per dollar in the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated 15.19% to close at N951.22 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N144.49 loss or a 15.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N806.73 it closed on Tuesday.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $135.58 million, representing a 4.94% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira gained at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated by 0.43%, quoted at N1165/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1173.51/$1. (www.naija247news.com).