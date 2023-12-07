Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates by 15.19% to close at N951.22 in the official market.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian naira on Wednesday 6 December, hit a fresh record low , closing at N951.22 per dollar in the official market.

The domestic currency depreciated 15.19% to close at N951.22 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N144.49 loss or a 15.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N806.73 it closed on Tuesday.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $135.58 million, representing a 4.94% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, the naira gained at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated by 0.43%, quoted at N1165/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1173.51/$1.     (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Ebiseni dumps Labour Party for PDP
Next article
Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. However, a source at the tribunal said that...

Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NGX posted a very impressive...

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman...

Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Ebiseni dumps Labour Party for PDP

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. The Secretary-General of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 7,2023. However, a source at the tribunal said that...

Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NGX posted a very impressive...

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 7,2023. Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com