Missing Niger lady found in orphanage

December 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Amina Muktar, a resident of Bosso Estate in Minna, Niger State, who was declared missing by the police, has been found.

The police declared her missing on Monday, Dec. 4 and appealed to members of the public with information about her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

Muktar has now been found in an orphanage and she has been reunited with her family.

Muktar reportedly had a misunderstanding with her family members, so she left home to take refuge in an orphanage in Minna.(www.naija247news.com).