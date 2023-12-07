Gunmen Attack Three NDLEA Personnel In Edo

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Director of Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State, Mr Femi Babafemi, says hoodlums shot and injured three NDLEA personnel.

Babafemi revealed this in a statement on Thursday, saying that armed hoodlums blocked and opened fire on a team of narcotic officers assigned to Opuje community, Owan West Local Government Area, following the discovery of thousands of kilogrammes of psychoactive substances concealed in warehouses in the area.

He stated that the drugs were being kept for widespread distribution ahead of the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to Babafemi, the operatives had strong information that the drug traffickers had packed the warehouses in the forest.

“Some of the warehouses containing about 6,000kgs of cannabis were first taken down in Ujiogba forest in Esan West LGA last weekend.

“The NDLEA teams however came under gunfire in the early hours of Monday, Dec. 4, when they approached Opuje forest after the armed hoodlums had blocked all access roads in the community,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).