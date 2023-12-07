“Enough is enough” Diddy reacts as fourth woman sues him

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sued by a fourth woman who claims she was violently gang raped by the hip hop mogul and two friends at his New York studio when she was 17.

The Jane Doe claims in a shocking new lawsuit that the 54-year-old rapper flew her to his New York studio in 2003 and plied her with ‘copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.’

The anonymous accuser said Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre met her in 2003 in Detroit. Pierre stated she was “hot,” name-dropped Diddy, and flew her to meet him in New York City. The woman stated she met Diddy in a recording studio and sat on his lap during the session, indulging in drugs and alcohol. The accuser supplied images from the alleged meeting.

She stated that everything was a blur following the substances, and she remembered nonconsensual sex in the bathroom with Diddy, followed by Pierre and another man. She said she was left in the fetal position and eventually flown back to Michigan, suffering in silence for 20 years but finding the courage to speak out after Cassie’s lawsuit.

Reacting immediately after the fourth woman sued him in one month, Diddy wrote on Instagram, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, and destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”(www.naija247news.com).