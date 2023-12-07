Cardoso approves Central Bank of Nigeria’s Service Charter

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has approved the Central Bank of Nigeria’s reviewed Service Charter.

The Service Charter is a requirement of the Business Facilitation Act (BFA) 2022 for driving the ease of doing business in Nigeria. It also enables the Bank to fully comply with the directives of SERVICOM Nigeria (The Presidency) on improvement of customer service delivery. The Charter outlines how the Bank promises to work with its external customers in meeting their expectations of service along with what the Bank expects from them.

In the foreword, the Governor reiterated the Bank’s “commitment to providing more responsive and citizen-friendly governance through quality service delivery that is efficient, accountable and transparent”.

The document clearly outlines the Bank’s mandates, vision, mission, and core values. It contains the list of services offered by the Bank through its various departments and the service standards for each service.

The Service Charter also includes a standardized Customer Complaints Form for reporting service failure as well as a mechanism for addressing service failure in any of the Bank’s services.(www.naija247news.com).