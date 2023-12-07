Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

BREAKING: Dr. Bisi Onasanya Loses Mum, Burial Set for December 14

By: Naija247news

Date:

Dr Bisi Onasanya, the founder and chairman of The Address Homes Limited, is bereaved.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. This is consolation for folks like Dr. Onasanya, following the passing of his mother, Mrs. Selimot Olaleye Elizabeth Onasanya, who peacefully transitioned to glory on November 16, 2023, at the ripe age of 88.

Although heartbroken, Dr. Onasanya found solace in the fact that his mother had lived an amazing life. He believed that she should be celebrated for raising a wonderful family and for providing him alongside his siblings with a solid foundation that enabled him to become a successful businessman, prominent banker, chartered accountant and a real estate Colossus.

Onasanya believes Madam Elizabeth, his mother, deserves to be remembered for her radiance, the joy and legacy of integrity she brought to her family, hence the need for a befitting celebratory burial for the matriarch.

In a statement, Onasanya disclosed that the burial rites are scheduled to take place on December 14, 2023, honouring the life and legacy of his beloved mother.

According to the obsequies, the final burial proceedings will commence with a burial service at Mama’s Church, Abundant Life Baptist Church, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos State, beginning at 9 am.

Following the church service, a private internment ceremony will be held at the Ikoyi Cemetery (private wing) exclusively for family members.

The former Group Managing Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC further announced that a grand reception would follow later in the day for family and friends in Lagos.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of his family, Onasanya conveyed appreciation for the outpouring of support through visits and messages during this challenging time following the death of their mother. He acknowledged the overwhelming display of love and kindness, underscoring the impact it has had on strengthening their faith in God.

He said, “I wish to express our deepest gratitude to all those who have visited us and sent messages since the passing of our loving mother. The outpouring of love and kindness has been overwhelming, and we cannot thank you enough. Your support has greatly enhanced our abiding faith in God and service to humanity.

“Although our mother may no longer be physically with us, the essence of her being and the profound impact she made on the lives she touched will continue to endure. The quote, “To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die,” perfectly embodies the enduring spirit that my mother leaves behind. Her legacy will continue to resonate in the cherished memories, shared moments, and profound influence she had on family, friends, and the society.

“As myself, the entire Onasanya family, and all well-wishers gather to bid our final goodbyes, we celebrate the life of Mrs. Selimot Olaleye Elizabeth Onasanya. Her life will serve as a testament to the love, joy, and inspiration she brought to those privileged to have known her.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
COP28: Africa could lose $25 billion per year as new EU carbon tax begins warns AfDB’s Adesina
Next article
Suexmax tanker supplying 1 mil barrel Agbami crude cargo to Dangote refinery
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Suexmax tanker supplying 1 mil barrel Agbami crude cargo to Dangote refinery

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, valued at $19 billion, is on...

COP28: Africa could lose $25 billion per year as new EU carbon tax begins warns AfDB’s Adesina

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
With Africa’s energy deficit and reliance mainly on fossil...

Nigeria’s forever religious war seen as market for India’s defense industry

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
In the backdrop of Nigeria's perpetual religious conflicts, discussions...

Shareholder Dispute Escalates: IHS Engages with MTN Group and Wendel Over Governance Issues

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
IHS Holding has extended an enhanced offer of commercial...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Suexmax tanker supplying 1 mil barrel Agbami crude cargo to Dangote refinery

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, valued at $19 billion, is on...

COP28: Africa could lose $25 billion per year as new EU carbon tax begins warns AfDB’s Adesina

News Analysis 0
With Africa’s energy deficit and reliance mainly on fossil...

Nigeria’s forever religious war seen as market for India’s defense industry

Diplomacy 0
In the backdrop of Nigeria's perpetual religious conflicts, discussions...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com