Bauchi Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend And Three Others For Arm Robbery

December 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested an 18-year-old girl, her boyfriend, and three others for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and causing grievous hurt.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, said the five suspected miscreants had been terrorizing the Yelwa axis of the state but ran out of luck when the Commissioner of Police gave a matching order to the Divisional Police Officer to crack down on all criminals disguising themselves as students around the area.

“The suspects arrested include: Umar Saidu ‘m’ aka Popo 20yrs old; Florence Jeremiah ‘f’ 18yrs; Sani Abdullahi ‘m’ aka Bamba 27yrs;

Bello Adamu ‘m’ aka Omata 19yrs; Adamu Musa ‘m’ aka Mai-anguwa, 25yrs, all of Yelwan Kagadama area,” the statement read.

“The crux of the matter that prompted their arrest was that on the 13th of November, 2023, Sani Abdullahi ‘m’ aka Bamba together with Florence Jeremiah, his girlfriend connived and boarded an Okada from Awala area to Yelwan Kagadama behind the Jum’at mosque and used a stick and hit the Okada rider on his forehead.

“While confessing during interrogation, the 18-year-old girl confessed to having taken Okada from Awala roundabout to Yelwa area with the intention of snatching his motorcycle as schemed with her boyfriend.

“The prime suspect, Sani Abdullahi who works as a carpenter, confessed to having masterminded the plan and connived with his girlfriend, Florence to execute it.

“Consequently, investigation revealed that the said Sani Abdullahi had previously conspired with Umar Saidu, Adamu Musa, Bello Adamu, and three other suspects who are now at large and robbed the following persons;

1. Murtala Yusuf ‘m’ aged 47yrs of Baffajo Road Yelwa of his Haojue motorcycle valued N 380,000, but sold it N80, 000 to one Adamu Sabiu who was equally arrested.

2. Hamidu Abdu m aged 34yrs of the same address and stole his infinix note 5 phone valued at N30,000, haojue lucky motorcycle valued at N180,000.

3. They also raided the house of one Ibrahim James m aged 35yrs of the same address and stole his Gionee M12 valued at N96,000 and ITEL Valued at N69,2000.

“The suspects confessed to have sold the items to one Tasiu ‘m’ aka Tasee Surname and address yet unknown and currently at large.

“The proceeds of the crime were shared among the suspects where two of the suspects arrested confessed to have benefited the sum of N30,000 each as proceeds of crime, and they used the money to buy clothes for themselves.

“While the Commissioner of Police directed for a discreet investigation at the state Criminal Investigation department of the command, he equally assured the good people of Yelwa axis of his commitment to ending all forms of crime and criminalities in the area.”(www.naija247news.com).