Politics & Govt News

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 7,2023.

Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, has slammed those arguing about the ownership of Lagos.

George, in a statement on Wednesday, said as a bonafide Lagosian, “it is not in our tradition to discriminate.”

He said: “It is disheartening, shameful, embarrassing, disgraceful and unpatriotic that at a time like this when Lagosians and Nigerians are going through economic hardship, some elders are infatuated with ownership of Lagos.

“What a distraction. What a disturbance. What a perturbation.

“It is shameful that at a time millions of Nigerians are going through anguish and extreme pain, some elders are flexing muscles on proprietorship of the Centre of Excellence.

“The question to ask is: What exactly is the intention of these agitators?

“The whole gamut of argument about the ownership of Lagos is not of any importance to patriotic Nigerians at this crucial time.

Obviously, it is just a diversionary issue. All these combatants and gladiators should know that all efforts, at this trying time, should be geared at ensuring good governance, how to tackle economic issues and take people out of poverty, how to put food on their table; how to get the people out of abject poverty they are into; how to tackle the insecurity plaguing the country and how to deliver good healthcare to Nigerians whose lives are being cut short by lack of a good health care system.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

