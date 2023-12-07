Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Ebiseni dumps Labour Party for PDP

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Secretary-General of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, has returned to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after a brief stint with the Labour Party.

Ebiseni made his return on Wednesday evening when he stormed the PDP Secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Naija247News gathered that the move by Ebiseni was hinged on his quest to contest for the governorship ticket of the PDP ahead of the 2024 polls in the state.

According to the scribe of the foremost Yoruba group, his sabbatical from the PDP had to do with his position in Afenifere.

Ebiseni, who disclosed that he never possessed any membership card other than the PDP, stated that he had come to serve as an agent of unification for the party.

He added that he had consulted widely with the leaders and stakeholders of the party before making the move.

You will note that I have not been that available at the party. It is due to the assignment given to me by the Afenifere organisation to serve as its Secretary-General, which really took much of my time.

“I have always been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, and I do not have any other political party’s membership card other than that of the PDP.

“From now on, I will be much more available to serve as an agent of unity, peace, and unification. I have consulted widely with the leaders and stakeholders and solicited their full support as we strive to reclaim our dear Sunshine State from utter darkness.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
INEC boss, Yakubu highlights danger of hate speech to electoral process
Next article
Naira depreciates by 15.19% to close at N951.22 in the official market.
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. However, a source at the tribunal said that...

Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NGX posted a very impressive...

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 7,2023. Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman...

Naira depreciates by 15.19% to close at N951.22 in the official market.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian naira on Wednesday 6...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal Moved To Abuja For ‘Security Reasons

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 7,2023. However, a source at the tribunal said that...

Stock market closes higher, ASI advances by 0.78%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The NGX posted a very impressive...

Argument Over Who Owns Lagos is Very Shameful – Chief Bode George

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 7,2023. Chief Bode George, a former Deputy National Chairman...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com