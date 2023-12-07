AAUA Offers 42 First Class Graduands Automatic Jobs

December 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) says 42 of its 5,249 graduands in the 2020/2021 academic set will be given automatic jobs in the institution as graduate assistants.

The Vice Chancellor of AAUA, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, stated this on Monday at a conference heralding its 12th convocation.

Ige said that the First Class category students would be offered the job immediately they were done with their National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme.

He said that numerous academic prizes would be awarded to outstanding graduands who had excelled in their various fields.

“ A total of 5,249 graduands from the 2020/2021 set will be honoured this year.

The Faculty of Education leads with 1,202 graduands, followed by Science, Arts, Social Sciences, Administration and Management Sciences, Agriculture, Law, the Institute of Part-Time, and the Institute of Education.

“180 graduands are receiving postgraduate degrees, with 24 in the PhD category.

“Of the graduating class, 42 achieved First Class; 1,088 in Second Class Upper Division; 2,264 in Second Class Lower Division and 605 in Third Class.

“ We are giving the 42 graduands with First Class automatic job as graduate assistants when they are through with their NYSC service,” he stated.

The VC said that the 42 graduates on First Class could hold their heads anywhere in the world, adding that they really worked for it.

Ige stated that in spite of the prevailing economic challenges in the country, the 12th convocation would be a testament to the institution’s commitment to benchmarks to be the best and most competitive institutions globally.

He added that over 10,000 students applied to study in various academic fields in the 2023/2024 academic year with just 6,300 slots given by National Universities Commission ( NUC).

Ige said that AAUA remained committed to enhancing the integrity and quality of its academic programmes through continuous staff training, re-invention of programmes and the establishment of a broad research agenda, stating that all the university’s academic programmes were currently accredited by the NUC.

The VC said the university continued to foster partnerships and networks with sister universities, both locally and abroad. in its commitment to internationalisation and benchmarking operations with global best practices.

Ige said that the institution was filled with consistent efforts to augment its online presence and academic standard by prioritising the quality of its academic programmes and research initiatives, strengthening its position in the digital sphere.

“This proactive stance has consistently earned AAUA recognition as the Best State University in Nigeria over the past four years, according to the prestigious Webometrics ranking.

“While this accolade fills us with pride, we view it as a stepping stone towards loftier aspirations on the global stage.

“Our pursuit of excellence knows no bounds, and our ambition is not only to be the best in Nigeria but to secure a prominent place on the international pedestal.

“With this drive propelling us, we are resolutely dedicated to elevating the quality of education, research, and innovation at our university,” he said.

He said that the university was poised in its entrepreneurial initiatives, to train both students and interested members of the public in producing essential items such as shoes, belts, fabrics, nylon, soap, and pastries.

He added that the initiative had impacted the university community positively and increased Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution.

Ige reiterated the university’s commitment to student support, through its dedicated Students’ Support Centre, in administering various forms of assistance, including scholarships and financial aid, catering to a diverse group of students, including the gifted.

He added that the university extended its assistance to physically challenged students by covering half of their academic expenses.

The VC stated that a scholarship awaited the best-performing students in each department recognized for achieving a CGPA in the first-class range at the culmination of the academic year.

According to him, all graduates honoured in the 12th convocation ceremony are graduates equipped with essential skills that make them significant contributors to the nation’s and world’s developmental trajectory.

They are also equipped with entrepreneurial competencies essential in an economy fostering.

Ige said that the 12th Convocation Lecture was scheduled for Dec. 7, and would be delivered by Mr Martins Oloja, The Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of The Guardian Newspapers, Lagos.

He said that the guest speaker would speak on the topic: “Internationalisation of University Education for Global Relevance: Experiences, Barriers, and Prospects.” NAN