Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

2 docked over alleged N480,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikorodu (Lagos state), Dec. 7, 2023 l

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Two men, Damilare Kudus and Olalekan Omokorede, who allegedly stole N480,000 from a house, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Kudus, 22 and Omokorede, 21, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a four-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, stealing and breaking-in.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Nov. 28 at 8.a.m. at Elepe Estate area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said that the defendants broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Ola Lateef, and stole the sum of N480,000.

He said that the defendants were caught by some security guards and handed over to the police.

Famuyiwa said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 307(a)(b)(c), 308(1) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Naija247News  reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogbe adjourned the case till Jan. 11, 2024 for men (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen Attack Three NDLEA Personnel In Edo
Next article
Shareholder Dispute Escalates: IHS Engages with MTN Group and Wendel Over Governance Issues
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s forever religious war seen as market for India’s defense industry

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Nigeria is actively engaged in discussions with India's Hindustan...

Shareholder Dispute Escalates: IHS Engages with MTN Group and Wendel Over Governance Issues

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
IHS Holding has extended an enhanced offer of commercial...

Gunmen Attack Three NDLEA Personnel In Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director of Media and Advocacy,...

AAUA Offers 42 First Class Graduands Automatic Jobs

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s forever religious war seen as market for India’s defense industry

Diplomacy 0
Nigeria is actively engaged in discussions with India's Hindustan...

Shareholder Dispute Escalates: IHS Engages with MTN Group and Wendel Over Governance Issues

Big Tech 0
IHS Holding has extended an enhanced offer of commercial...

Gunmen Attack Three NDLEA Personnel In Edo

Security News 0
December 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director of Media and Advocacy,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com