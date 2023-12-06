Menu
“When I was kidnapped eight years ago, most of my colleagues and friends alleged that I kidnapped myself – Actor Prince Eke

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Actor Prince Eke,  has recounted how people close to him alleged that he lied about being kidnapped years old, to get money from Nigerians.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Prince Eke said today December 5, makes it eight years since he was abducted along the Ubima road in Rivers state.

He said upon his abduction, his friends and colleagues accused him of feigning the act in order to raise money for himself.

In his words:

‘’Today marks exactly 8 years I was kidnapped in Nigeria.

“Along Ubima road in rivers state .

“I experienced hell on earth . But the greatest experience was that, most of my colleagues and friends alleged that I kidnapped myself to raise money.

Pray for life , because if you eventually die . People that you thought were close to you will say so many unprintable things about you. Thank God for the gift of life and grace”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

