Solar Revolution: Acumen’s $250 Million Facility Aims to Power Up Sub-Saharan Africa

Acumen, a US-based enterprise focused on universal energy access, has secured the support of the world’s largest climate fund for a $250 million initiative aimed at delivering electricity through off-grid solar projects to 72 million individuals in some of Africa’s most impoverished nations.

The Incheon-based Green Climate Fund, contributing $65 million in grants and junior equity, emphasizes a commitment to be the last entity compensated in case of program failure.

The Hardest-to-Reach Initiative, spanning 16 countries with approximately half the population lacking electricity access, seeks to establish markets and provide debt facilities to solar companies entering these underserved regions.

Funding sources include USAID’s Power Africa program, philanthropist Christopher Hohn, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, and South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Co.

This initiative addresses the electrification gap in Africa, aligning with broader industry efforts to deploy diverse solutions, from solar-powered mini-grids to installment-based home solar systems.

Acumen’s strategic focus is on neglected regions in sub-Saharan Africa, marked by low electrification rates below 46%. The program aims to mitigate climate impact by increasing access to electricity, fostering market creation, and securing financial support from philanthropists and lenders.