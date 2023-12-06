Menu
Singer Taylor Swift is named Time’s Person of the Year ahead of Putin and King Charles

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

American singer, Taylor Swift has been named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year.

The 33-year-old pop star, whose massive 66-date tour earned her billionaire status this year, beat King Charles, Sam Altman, the prosecutors who accused Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Barbie, Xi Jinping, the Hollywood workers on strike, Carlos III and Jerome Powell for the honour.

Last year, it was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ that topped the rankings, after dominating headlines since Russia’s invasion.

‘This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been… It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33,’ Swift said in an interview for the cover of the magazine in which she’s described as a ‘master storyteller of the modern era.’

Swift achieved success through her wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, and the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, among others. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

