Menu
Search
Subscribe
No menu items!
EntertainmentMusic

“Nigerian women are blessed — Singer Tems

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has said being a Nigerian is “tough.”

She, however, said despite the hardship of being a Nigerian, there is a blessing attached to it if one utilizes their talent and takes it to where it would be appreciated.

She described being a Nigerian woman as “a miracle.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Kiss FM, London, United Kingdom, the Oscar-nominated diva said, “Being a Nigerian woman is a miracle. Because being a Nigerian, for anybody, is tough. But I think if you can tap into your gifts and own who you are and be unapologetic about it, and take that to the world, that is an honour.

“I think Nigerian women are the most blessed. I won’t say the most blessed but everybody is blessed in equal manner but Nigerian women are very special to me. They are very dear to me and I believe that it is such a huge blessing to be a Nigerian woman and to be living in this time.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
2024 budget: Tinubu, Shettima, aides to spend N15.961bn on local, foreign trips
Next article
ECOWAS Court orders Republic of Benin to pay Igboho 20 million CFA over rights violation
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Norman Lear, the legendary creator of sitcoms dies at 101

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Norman Lear, the legendary creator of...

ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed...

Kaduna Hospital sealed as pregnant woman dies after CS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kaduna State Government has sealed a...

Singer Taylor Swift is named Time’s Person of the Year ahead of Putin and King Charles

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Taylor Swift has been...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Norman Lear, the legendary creator of sitcoms dies at 101

Entertainment 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Norman Lear, the legendary creator of...

ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers

Education 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed...

Kaduna Hospital sealed as pregnant woman dies after CS

Health news 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kaduna State Government has sealed a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com