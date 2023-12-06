Man prays court to assist him recover N2.6m rent from tenant

Kaduna, Dec.6,2023.

A business man, Muhammad Inuwa on Wednesday, prayed an upper Shari’a court sitting at Tudun wada Kaduna to assist him recover N2.6 million naira rent from Fatima Muhammad.

The complainant told the court that he had sold a house to the defendant in 2018 at N28 million where she gave a deposit of 1.8 million.

“We agreed that she should pay the balance of 26.2 on installment by paying N750, 000 yearly rent until she finished paying.

” But since 2018, she has not paid for the rent and later told me that she was no longer interested in buying the house”,he said

He prayed court to recover his house and his three years, six months’ rent from the defendant.

On her part, the defendant through her counsel, Zaid Umar denied the allegation.

The Judge, Malam Iliyasus Umar adjourned the case until Jan. 11 to enable complainant to present his witnesses.(www.naija247news.com)