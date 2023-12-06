Man, 41, remanded for allegedly impersonating IKEDC staff, defrauding 3 persons of N595,000

Ikorodu (Lagos) Dec.6, 2023 .

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 41-year-old man, Odumashe Oluwaseyi, for allegedly impersonating Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) staffer to defraud three persons of the sum of N595,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.R. Onilogbo, remanded Oluwaseyi after he had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Onilogbo, who ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, adjourned the case till Dec. 21 for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sanni Ahmed, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between September and November at Offin area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Ahmed said that the defendant obtained the sum of N595,000 from Messrs Okeshola Alaba, Awolesi Olufemi and Kutere Sheu to provide pre-paid meter by falsely presenting himself as an IKEDC staffer.

The prosecutor said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N110,000 for a single-phase pre-paid meter from Alaba, N335 for five single-phase pre-paid meters from Sheu and N130,000 from Olufemi for two single-phase pre-paid meters.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 380 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN) (www.naija247news.com)