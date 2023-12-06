Kaduna Hospital sealed as pregnant woman dies after CS

December 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Government has sealed a medical facility for carrying out a major operation of Cesarean Section (CS), without an operation theatre, leading to the death of the patient.

Lafiya Bestcare Specialist Hospital, located on Kinshasha road, Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna North Local Government Area, at the weekend did a CS operation without a theatre which led to the death of the woman but saved the baby.

While sealing the hospital on Tuesday, Dr Mark Anthony, Chairman of Kaduna State Private Health Establishment Committee, noted that the facility was not certified to carry out any major operation by the State Ministry of Health, because they lacked the basic requirements to do so, especially an operation theatre.

Dr. Anthony said the committee got a tip-off from an anonymous informant that a woman that gone through a major operation at the hospital died within 12 hours.

“After carrying out our preliminary investigation, we realized that though the facility was accredited by the Ministry of Health, but based on their structure and minimum standard they have, they do not have a theatre but they can carry out minimal surgeries that they can meet up with.

“But unfortunately, they had a major surgery and a cesarean section was done and after delivery, the mother died but the baby is alive and was taken to another hospital where they manage pediatric patients.

“So in view of what has happened we have to seal off the hospital in order to allow for further investigation to actually confirm why they did that because Kaduna State cannot condone a situation where facilities will be going beyond approvals of what services they should provide,” he said.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Private Health Establishment Committee hinted that if the doctor who carried out the operation is found wanting after further investigation, he would be reported to all the regulatory bodies for sanctions.