Menu
Search
Subscribe
No menu items!
Health news

Kaduna Hospital sealed as pregnant woman dies after CS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Government has sealed a medical facility for carrying out a major operation of Cesarean Section (CS), without an operation theatre, leading to the death of the patient.

Lafiya Bestcare Specialist Hospital, located on Kinshasha road, Ungwan Rimi in Kaduna North Local Government Area, at the weekend did a CS operation without a theatre which led to the death of the woman but saved the baby.

While sealing the hospital on Tuesday, Dr Mark Anthony, Chairman of Kaduna State Private Health Establishment Committee, noted that the facility was not certified to carry out any major operation by the State Ministry of Health, because they lacked the basic requirements to do so, especially an operation theatre.

Dr. Anthony said the committee got a tip-off from an anonymous informant that a woman that gone through a major operation at the hospital died within 12 hours.

“After carrying out our preliminary investigation, we realized that though the facility was accredited by the Ministry of Health, but based on their structure and minimum standard they have, they do not have a theatre but they can carry out minimal surgeries that they can meet up with.

“But unfortunately, they had a major surgery and a cesarean section was done and after delivery, the mother died but the baby is alive and was taken to another hospital where they manage pediatric patients.

“So in view of what has happened we have to seal off the hospital in order to allow for further investigation to actually confirm why they did that because Kaduna State cannot condone a situation where facilities will be going beyond approvals of what services they should provide,” he said.

The Chairman of the Kaduna State Private Health Establishment Committee hinted that if the doctor who carried out the operation is found wanting after further investigation, he would be reported to all the regulatory bodies for sanctions.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Singer Taylor Swift is named Time’s Person of the Year ahead of Putin and King Charles
Next article
ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Norman Lear, the legendary creator of sitcoms dies at 101

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Norman Lear, the legendary creator of...

ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed...

Singer Taylor Swift is named Time’s Person of the Year ahead of Putin and King Charles

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Taylor Swift has been...

Next Generation of Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Here’s Why?

Naija247news Naija247news -
Many Africans learned Russian while studying in Soviet universities,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Norman Lear, the legendary creator of sitcoms dies at 101

Entertainment 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Norman Lear, the legendary creator of...

ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers

Education 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed...

Singer Taylor Swift is named Time’s Person of the Year ahead of Putin and King Charles

Entertainment 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Taylor Swift has been...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com