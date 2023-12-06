Menu
I’m Ready To Pay Kemi Olunloyo’s Medical Bills – Iyabo Ojo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 6, 2023.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed her readiness to offset medical bills of controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo. She made the disclosure on her Instagram page. The duo have been on each other’s throat for the past month over Iyabo’s support for late singer Mohbad and his wife. Iyabo shared on her Instagram that she wanted to self-fund Olunloyo’s admission to a psychiatric hospital, but she’s unsure of the journalist’s whereabouts, causing hesitation.

She asked members of the public who knew where the journalist was to contact her so she could assist her.

She wrote: “Attention: please, as a good citizen of this great country Nigeria, and also an advocate for mental health awareness, I’m deeply worried about the level of pseudologia fantastica, mythomania, and morbid lying our dear Aunty Kem, Kem has been exhibiting over the years, it’s getting worse, before she declares that all the chickens are dogs, and that she is a witch and flies, on social media. ejor ni to ri Olorun, I’m ready to foot her medical bill in any psychiatric hospital anywhere, please anyone who knows the whereabouts of my darling, beloved Aunty Kem Kem should please inform me ASAP…..she needs urgent help, Aro or Yabaleft is seriously waiting for her too, thank you in advance.(www.naija247news.com).

