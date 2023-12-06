Menu
Law and Order

ECOWAS Court orders Republic of Benin to pay Igboho 20 million CFA over rights violation

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 6,2023.

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sitting in Abuja, has ordered the government of the Republic of Benin to pay Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a sum of 20 million CFA within three months for unlawful detention and violation of his fundamental human rights

The court, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, declared that the government of the Republic of Benin must ensure that the money is paid to Adeyemo within a space of three months, starting from the day the judgment to that effect is delivered.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justices Gberi-Bé Ouattara, Sengu M. Koroma, and Ricardo Claúdio Monteiro GONÇALVES, in matter marked: ECW/CCJ/APP/15/22 Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) vs. Republic of Benin, the court also ordered the Francophone country to comply with its order to pay 20 million CFA to Adeyemo within three months and also report back to the court with the evidence of payment.

Counsel for the applicant (Adeyemo) include Tosin Ojaomo, Aderemilekun Omojola Esq., Dr. Janet Fashakin Esq., and Irene Aclombessi, who represented the Republic of Benin.

The judgment followed the application brought before the court by Adeyemo against the defendant (Benin Republic), challenging his arrest and detention in the French-speaking country on July 21, 2021.

The application was filed before the ECOWAS Court in Abuja, on February 10, 2022.

According to the court documents, “Orders sought wherefore Chief Adeyemo prays for the following from this Honourable Court: 1 “Pursuant to Article 59 of Rules of Procedure, an expedited procedure and hearing regarding the imprisonment and release of Chief Adeyemo;

“…2)An Order for the immediate and unconditional release of Chief Adeyemo, along with his Nigerian passport, pending litigation and determination of damages, and (3) Such orders as this honourable court may deem fit.”

Recall that Igboho and his wife Ropo were arrested on July 20, 2021, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and detained at the request of the Nigerian government.

The Yoruba nation agitator had fled Nigeria after a combined team of the Nigeria Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his residence, located around the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital, on July 1, 2021.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

