Businessman docked over alleged N7.5m fraud

Kaduna, Dec. 6, 2023.

A 40 -year-old businessman, Isaiah Gabriel, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna High Court over an alleged N7.5m fraud.

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Kaduna branch, charged Gabriel with fraud.

The EFCC counsel, Nasiru Salele, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in June.

Salele alleged that the defendant collected N7.5 million from Williams Victor, to process a Bureau De Change license for him but converted the said money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that efforts made by the complainant to get the refund of his money from the defendant proved abortive.

He said that the offence was contrary to Section 344 and punishable under Section 345 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Amina Bello granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Bello ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit and show evidence of tax clearance in the last three years.

She ordered that the sureties and the defendant shall deposit their recent passport photograph with the court and adjourned the case until Jan. 15, 2024.(www.naija247news.com)