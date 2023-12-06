Menu
Search
Subscribe
No menu items!
Cases & Trials

Businessman docked over alleged N7.5m fraud

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Kaduna, Dec. 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 40 -year-old businessman, Isaiah Gabriel, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kaduna High Court over an alleged N7.5m fraud.

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), Kaduna branch, charged Gabriel with fraud.

The EFCC counsel, Nasiru Salele, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in June.

Salele alleged that the defendant collected N7.5 million from Williams Victor, to process a Bureau De Change license for him but converted the said money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that efforts made by the complainant to get the refund of his money from the defendant proved abortive.

He said that the offence was contrary to Section 344 and punishable under Section 345 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Amina Bello granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Bello ordered that the sureties must swear to an affidavit and show evidence of tax clearance in the last three years.

She ordered that the sureties and the defendant shall deposit their recent passport photograph with the court and adjourned the case until Jan. 15, 2024.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Content Act boosting domestic refining, says NCDMB
Next article
2024 budget: Tinubu, Shettima, aides to spend N15.961bn on local, foreign trips
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Norman Lear, the legendary creator of sitcoms dies at 101

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Norman Lear, the legendary creator of...

ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed...

Kaduna Hospital sealed as pregnant woman dies after CS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kaduna State Government has sealed a...

Singer Taylor Swift is named Time’s Person of the Year ahead of Putin and King Charles

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American singer, Taylor Swift has been...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Norman Lear, the legendary creator of sitcoms dies at 101

Entertainment 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Norman Lear, the legendary creator of...

ATBU Student Killed While Trying To Protect Girlfriend From Robbers

Education 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Bauchi State Police Command disclosed...

Kaduna Hospital sealed as pregnant woman dies after CS

Health news 0
December 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kaduna State Government has sealed a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com