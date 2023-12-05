Menu
Politics & Govt News

What Is Wrong With Us – Peter Obi Condemns Some Expenditures in The N27.5trn 2024 Budget

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 5,2023.

Peter Obi has taken to social media to ask what exactly is wrong with Nigerians.

In a post shared on his X handle, the presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 presidential election said it is hard for him to understand some of the recent happenings in Nigeria with regard to expenditures made by the government. He made reference to the recent news about a budget provision of N15 billion for the construction of a new residence for the Vice President. According to Obi, it is both ‘’shocking and disheartening” considering the many important challenges facing our nation.

The former Anambra state governor said that just recently in the Supplementary Budget, the sum of N2.5 billion was included for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence in Abuja, which means that he already has a residence. He said during the budget presentation, he also heard the sum of N3 billion was allocated for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence in Lagos. Obi said if all these sums are totalled, ‘’Nigeria would have budgeted the sum of N20.5 billion for the housing of the Vice President at a critical time when we are not just the world’s poverty capital, but more people are falling into poverty, with so many Nigerians not knowing where their next meal will come from.”

He reminded Nigerians of the sacrifice former head of state, Murtala Mohammed, made many years ago when a parcel of land in Victoria Island, Lagos was allocated to him. Obi said the late Nigerian leader rejected the offer and asked that the land be used to build flats for civil servants. Obi said those blocks of flats are now known as ‘’1004 estate in Lagos.

He said Nigeria as it is now needs leaders who show compassion and are willing to sacrifice for common progress and development.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

