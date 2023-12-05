Soldier, His wife and Others Killed in Lagos Road Accident

December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy Struck as Three people, including an officer of the Nigerian Army and his wife on Monday, died in an auto accident that occurred along the Badagry expressway

Olabisi Sonusi, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the accident in a statement on Monday.

She said:

“At about 1105HRS on Monday, 4th December 2023, a crash involving two motorcycles and a Mack Flat body truck happened at the Dantata Bus-Stop along Alakija – OKOKO highway which claimed the lives of three people.”

“According to eye witness, the bikes which drove against traffic (one way) were ran into by a Blue Mack Flat body truck which was trying to maneuver its way from the Area boys (Agberos) trying to stop it.”

“The bodies of the military personnel and his wife were deposited at Ojo Cantonment Medical Rescue Centre while the bike man’s body was taken to Badagry General Hospital Mortuary by FRSC team.”

The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye caution that motorists and other road users should shun every act that poses as danger to them and other road users. (www.naija247news.com).