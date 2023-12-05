Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Soldier, His wife and Others Killed in Lagos Road Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy Struck as Three people, including an officer of the Nigerian Army and his wife on Monday, died in an auto accident that occurred along the Badagry expressway

Olabisi Sonusi, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the accident in a statement on Monday.

She said:

“At about 1105HRS on Monday, 4th December 2023, a crash involving two motorcycles and a Mack Flat body truck happened at the Dantata Bus-Stop along Alakija – OKOKO highway which claimed the lives of three people.”

“According to eye witness, the bikes which drove against traffic (one way) were ran into by a Blue Mack Flat body truck which was trying to maneuver its way from the Area boys (Agberos) trying to stop it.”

“The bodies of the military personnel and his wife were deposited at Ojo Cantonment Medical Rescue Centre while the bike man’s body was taken to Badagry General Hospital Mortuary by FRSC team.”

The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye caution that motorists and other road users should shun every act that poses as danger to them and other road users. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Army admits bombing that killed 30 villagers in Kaduna
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Army admits bombing that killed 30 villagers in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kaduna State Government says the...

Over 1,050 small holder farmers receive solar irrigation tools in North East

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 1,050 North East small...

Why I’m Scared of Cracking Certain Jokes — Comedian AY

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun aka AY...

Usefulness of Russian Language Still Blurry for African Learners

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Russian language study is hitting...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Army admits bombing that killed 30 villagers in Kaduna

Security News 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Kaduna State Government says the...

Over 1,050 small holder farmers receive solar irrigation tools in North East

Agriculture 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 1,050 North East small...

Why I’m Scared of Cracking Certain Jokes — Comedian AY

Entertainment 0
December 4, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun aka AY...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com