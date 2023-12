December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Niger State Police Command has declared a young girl, Amina Mukta, missing in Minna.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this on Monday, December 4, 2023, said anyone with useful information on her whereabouts to kindly report to the nearest police station or call 08031308835. (www.naija247news.com).