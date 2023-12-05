Passenger jumps to her death after witnessing police officers teargas motorcyclists in Lagos

December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet to be identified woman jumped to her death in the Abule Egba area of Lagos state after witnessing police officers teargas rampaging motorcyclists in Lagos.

A statement from the Lagos state police command says police officers on legitimate enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in the state were about to be mobbed by motorcycle riders. To forestall any loss of lives amongst the officers as well as the rampaging riders, police officers fired teargas. The deceased who was in a tricylce around the area, panicked and jumped out of the vehicle.

She was unfortunately knocked down by a tipper driver who was driving recklessly. The lady was later confirmed dead.(www.naija247news.com).