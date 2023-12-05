Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Passenger jumps to her death after witnessing police officers teargas motorcyclists in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A yet to be identified woman jumped to her death in the Abule Egba area of Lagos state after witnessing police officers teargas rampaging motorcyclists in Lagos.

A statement from the Lagos state police command says police officers on legitimate enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in the state were about to be mobbed by motorcycle riders. To forestall any loss of lives amongst the officers as well as the rampaging riders, police officers fired teargas. The deceased who was in a tricylce around the area, panicked and jumped out of the vehicle.

She was unfortunately knocked down by a tipper driver who was driving recklessly. The lady was later confirmed dead.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cardi B, Offset unfollow each other
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Cardi B, Offset unfollow each other

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi...

ASUU Laments Mass Resignations In Public Universities

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

Police arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Kaduna State,...

ATBU shut down over students’ protest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU),...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cardi B, Offset unfollow each other

Entertainment 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi...

ASUU Laments Mass Resignations In Public Universities

ASUU 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

Police arrest 4 suspects, recover gun in Kaduna

Security News 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Kaduna State,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com