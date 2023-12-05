Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Surges to N1.88 Trillion in Q3’23

..Amidst Expanding Import Bills

In the latest Foreign Trade Statistics report from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s aggregate merchandise trade value experienced a substantial uptick, reaching N18.80 trillion in the third quarter of 2023. This represents a noteworthy 54.6% quarter-on-quarter surge from the preceding quarter’s N12.16 trillion and a robust 53.16% year-on-year increase from the N12.28 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

As of December 5, 2023:

Export Category

– Crude Oil (N’ Bn):

– 9M 2023: N18,689.89 (15.46% YoY)

– 9M 2022: N4,578.87

– Non-Crude Oil Exports (N’ Bn): N2.08 trillion

– Non-Oil Exports (N’ Bn): N2.08 trillion

During the nine-month period, Nigeria’s total merchandise trade value stood at N43.01 trillion, with total exports surpassing total imports at N23.27 trillion and N19.74 trillion, respectively, resulting in a net trade balance of N3.52 trillion—the first surplus since 2018 (9M:N4.49 trillion).

This improved trade surplus of N1.88 trillion, the first since Q2 2018, is attributed to export earnings outweighing rising import bills, sustaining an upward trend in the total trade balance for the fourth consecutive quarter since Q3:2022.

The robust trade position is chiefly driven by a substantial increase in trade activities, particularly dominated by crude oil exports, which accounted for 82.5% of total exports at N8.54 trillion. Non-crude oil exports contributed N1.81 trillion, while non-oil export products added 6.55% (N677.6 billion) to the total exports.

On the flip side, imports expanded to N8.46 trillion in Q3’23, primarily led by mineral fuels at N2.85 trillion (33.72% of total imports), followed by machinery and transport equipment at N2.32 trillion (27.31%), and chemicals & related products at N1.07 trillion (12.65%).

Analysis of trading partners reveals Spain as the top importer from Nigeria, followed by India, The Netherlands, Indonesia, and France, accounting for 45.98% of total exports.

Notably, the Q3’23 trade numbers indicate a significant surge in trading activities propelled by resilient export performance, particularly in crude oil, supported by favorable global oil prices exceeding $90 per barrel, increased domestic production, and strategic economic measures.

The emergence of a net trade surplus in Q3’23 signifies Nigeria’s trade resilience amid global economic shifts, influenced by recent currency devaluation, enhanced competitiveness, and strategic economic measures. This positive development reflects Nigeria’s adaptive response to the intricate dynamics of the global economic landscape.