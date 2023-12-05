Nigerian Army admits bombing that killed 30 villagers in Kaduna

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Kaduna State Government says the Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for dropping a bomb on Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which killed at least 30 villagers dead on Sunday.

It was learnt that residents of Tudun Biri in Igabi Lpcal Government Area of Kaduna State were killed after a bomb was allegedly dropped by a military jet during a Maulud celebration.

At least 30 residents were killed in the incident which took place around 9 pm on Sunday.

Earlier, the Nigerian Air Force denied responsibility for the attack.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF has not carried out any operations in Kaduna in the last 24 hours.

But the Overseeing Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen VU Okoro, admitted that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists when the incident happened.

This was contained in a statement released by Aruwan to journalists shortly after the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe met with Islamic clerics, traditional rulers, heads of security agencies, where “the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.”

The meeting took place at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna on Monday.

The statement read:

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro, explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

He stated that search-and-rescue efforts were still ongoing as dozens of injured victims had been evacuated to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the state government.

He also quoted the deputy governor as having commiserated with the victims’ families while praying for the repose of the victims’ souls

The statement noted, “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

“In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro, explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.(www.naija247news.com).