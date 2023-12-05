NDLEA Uncover 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Ocmmand says it has seized 478kilogammes of various illioit substances in November.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Shuaibu Yusuf-Omale and issued to the Newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Yusuf-Omale listed the seized substances to include: Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other pyschotropic substances.

He said that for the period under review, the command has also arrested 90 suspects, saying that the figure represents both drug traffickers, dealers and users.

Yusuf-Omale said, “In its efforts to combat the drug scourge in Kaduna State through the drug demand reductin activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

“This was with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.” (www.naija247news.com).