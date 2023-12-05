Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA Uncover 478kgs illicit substances in Kaduna, nabs 99 suspects

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 5, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Ocmmand says it has seized 478kilogammes of various illioit substances in November.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Shuaibu Yusuf-Omale and issued to the Newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Yusuf-Omale listed the seized substances to include: Cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other pyschotropic substances.

He said that for the period under review, the command has also arrested 90 suspects, saying that the figure represents both drug traffickers, dealers and users.

Yusuf-Omale said, “In its efforts to combat the drug scourge in Kaduna State through the drug demand reductin activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

“This was with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira appreciates against Dollar by 9.6% at NAFEM
Next article
Bolanle Ninalowo Goes Official With His Relationship
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bolanle Ninalowo Goes Official With His Relationship

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bolanle Ninalowo, the charismatic actor, has...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 9.6% at NAFEM

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira opened the week...

Nigeria’s total trade grew to N18.8tn in Q3 2023- NBS

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The recent report published by the...

FG announces December 2023 bonds for subscription

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) on...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bolanle Ninalowo Goes Official With His Relationship

Entertainment 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bolanle Ninalowo, the charismatic actor, has...

Naira appreciates against Dollar by 9.6% at NAFEM

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira opened the week...

Nigeria’s total trade grew to N18.8tn in Q3 2023- NBS

Economy 0
December 5, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The recent report published by the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com