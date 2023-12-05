Naira appreciates against Dollar by 9.6% at NAFEM

December 5, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira opened the week stronger on the American Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Monday, December 4.

In the official market, the Naira appreciated against the greenback by 9.6 per cent or N89.42 to settle at N837.77/$1 compared with last Friday’s closing price of N927.19/$1.

The value of forex supply into the spot market went down by 32.9 per cent or N36.21 million yesterday to $73.93 million from the $110.14 million reported in the preceding trading session.

It was a similar story in the parallel market, where the domestic currency lost N5 against the American currency to trade at N1,170/$1, in contrast to the previous trading session’s rate of N1,165/$1.(www.naija247news.com).