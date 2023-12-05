Menu
Politics & Govt News

NAF Puts Presidential Aircraft Up For Sale

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 5,2023.

The Falcon 900B aircraft from the Presidential fleet has been put up for sale by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

NAF said interested persons should freely bid for the purchase of the aircraft.

In a post on X, NAF said the aircraft was put up for sale following the Federal Government’s approval.The post reads:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sale of Falcon 900B aircraft owned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“In compliance with provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically.

“If submitted by email, the bids are to be password protected and sent to dproc@airforce.mil.ng while the password is to be sent separately to dproc2@ http://airforce.miI.ng.

“For physical submission, the quotations are to be enclosed in an envelope and sealed while the envelope is to bear the name and address of the interested company/entity as well as the description and reference to the request.

“It should also bear the statement, ‘DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023’.

“Please note that the bids would be processed immediately after expiration of the deadline for submission.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

